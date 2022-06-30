AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,276 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Citigroup by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

