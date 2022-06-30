AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,413 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.