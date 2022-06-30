AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,930 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.