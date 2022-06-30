AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,464 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

