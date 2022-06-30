AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,346 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 759.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 172,666 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVE stock opened at $138.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
