AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,378 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE IPG opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

