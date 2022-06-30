AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,608 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 13,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

