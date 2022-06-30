AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 189,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after buying an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,336,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 392,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $38.22 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

