AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000.
BATS EUCG opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19.
