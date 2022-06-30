AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,946 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.