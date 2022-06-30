AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,409 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $107.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.