AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 268.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,350 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 391,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 577,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,239,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.42 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.