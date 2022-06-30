AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.