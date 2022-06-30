AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
