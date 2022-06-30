AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SONY opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.39.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

