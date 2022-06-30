AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.69 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.35. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

