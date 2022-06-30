AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,556 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.60. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

