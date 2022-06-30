AE Wealth Management LLC Has $34.96 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,083 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 6,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,467 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,345. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $199.50 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day moving average of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

