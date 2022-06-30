AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 357.2% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.13 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

