AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 36.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

GRMN stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

