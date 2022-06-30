AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

