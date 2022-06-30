AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

