AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CINF opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

