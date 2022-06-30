AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 556.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,147 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.74% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1,096.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 225.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

