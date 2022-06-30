AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,869 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.
NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.99 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.