AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,458 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.