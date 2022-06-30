AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,033 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.70.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

