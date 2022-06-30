AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,759 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 53.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Comerica by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,011,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

