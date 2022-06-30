AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,825 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

