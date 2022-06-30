AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 898 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.93. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.95.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

