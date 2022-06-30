AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

