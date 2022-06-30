AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 267.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,901 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $91.48.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.