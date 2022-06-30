AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,532 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

