AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in General Mills by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

General Mills stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

