AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $152.78 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.