AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,623 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,623 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $238.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.97 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

