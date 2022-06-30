AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,357 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,357 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,582,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

