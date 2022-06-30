AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,399 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,399 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.38, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

