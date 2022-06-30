AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,204 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $490.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552.26 and a 200 day moving average of $585.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

