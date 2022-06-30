Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.