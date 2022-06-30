Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 540 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

