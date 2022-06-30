Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,280.30.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,272.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2,575.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

