Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,272.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,575.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,280.30.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

