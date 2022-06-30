Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,280.30.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,272.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,575.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

