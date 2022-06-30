Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,092,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,575.56.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,280.30.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.