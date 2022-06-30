Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,272.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,575.56. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,280.30.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

