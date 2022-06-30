Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 67.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,575.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,280.30.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

