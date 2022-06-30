Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,280.30.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,575.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

