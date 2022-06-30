Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 16.6% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 171,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $560,610,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,896.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

