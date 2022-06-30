Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.79.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

